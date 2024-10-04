Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80. 58,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 69,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.