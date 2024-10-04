Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80. 58,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 69,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

