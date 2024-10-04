Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
