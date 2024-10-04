Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $197.03 and last traded at $197.03. 43 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Sopra Steria Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.19.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

