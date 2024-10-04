Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition
Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.
