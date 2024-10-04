Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.
About Viña Concha y Toro
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

