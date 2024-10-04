Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

About Viña Concha y Toro

(Get Free Report)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.