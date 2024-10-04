iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 7th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $374.75. 792,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,628. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

