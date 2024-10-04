Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. 11,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 51,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Nano One Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production and sale of cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. It also offers lithium iron phosphate materials. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

