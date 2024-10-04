WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 239,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 810,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
