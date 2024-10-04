Breakwater Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 451,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

