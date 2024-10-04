Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 17,570 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned 4.61% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 34,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

