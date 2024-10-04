Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Aperam Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

