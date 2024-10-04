Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). 21,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 97,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Hornby Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.20. The company has a market capitalization of £33.63 million, a PE ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Hornby alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hornby

In other news, insider Oliver Raeburn acquired 39,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £9,988 ($13,360.09). Company insiders own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hornby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.