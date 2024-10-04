Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Ocado Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.