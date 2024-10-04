Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Shares Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Free Report) traded up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 22,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Life Design Station International Trading Down 5.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
About Life Design Station International
Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Life Design Station International
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Life Design Station International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Design Station International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.