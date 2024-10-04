Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

