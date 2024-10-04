Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

