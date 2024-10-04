Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWLNF shares. Barclays raised Worldline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Worldline Price Performance

Worldline Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

