SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
