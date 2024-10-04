CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €94.45 ($104.94) and last traded at €93.45 ($103.83), with a volume of 52688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €92.40 ($102.67).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.69.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

