Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €77.00 ($85.56) and last traded at €77.50 ($86.11), with a volume of 215055 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.40 ($88.22).

Gerresheimer Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.24.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.