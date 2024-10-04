DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 31302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

