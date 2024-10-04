Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

