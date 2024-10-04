Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.