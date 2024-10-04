GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €47.12 ($52.36) and last traded at €44.86 ($49.84), with a volume of 427793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.04 ($48.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

