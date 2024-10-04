NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.75 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.
NEC Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.
About NEC
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEC
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.