Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,534 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after acquiring an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.93 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

