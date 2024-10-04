Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

BKR stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.