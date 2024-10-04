Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 5,350 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 214.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

