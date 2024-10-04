Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 401 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

