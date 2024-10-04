Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 460 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ciena were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 1.2 %

CIEN opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.