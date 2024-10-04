Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $509,000 Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 176.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $337.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $341.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

