Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kirby were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Kirby by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after buying an additional 68,420 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Trading Down 1.4 %

KEX opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 14,031 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,729,881.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,454.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock worth $5,571,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

