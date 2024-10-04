Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 586 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after buying an additional 1,405,098 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after purchasing an additional 334,606 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after purchasing an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

