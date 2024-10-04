Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $708,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $459.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

