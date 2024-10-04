Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $599,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1,242.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $258.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.98.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

