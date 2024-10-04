Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $528,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,336 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avantor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.