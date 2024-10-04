Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,998 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.51.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.