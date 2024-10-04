EQTEC (LON:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1746115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).
EQTEC Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16.
EQTEC Company Profile
EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.
