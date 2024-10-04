Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.25 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.60 ($0.37), with a volume of 141622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Bigblu Broadband Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -905.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters purchased 131,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £40,813.98 ($54,593.34). Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

