Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 277335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7317518 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

