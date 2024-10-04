Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Kava has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $360.84 million and $11.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00042162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.