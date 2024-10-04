Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Agile Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

