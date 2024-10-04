Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $79.92, with a volume of 701365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAT. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after purchasing an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

