Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 746705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

