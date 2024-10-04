Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 3021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

