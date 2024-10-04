Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 460703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

