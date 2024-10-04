T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.36 and last traded at $208.08, with a volume of 2230629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

