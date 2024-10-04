iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 79683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $647.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 213,332 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.