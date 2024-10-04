Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.96, with a volume of 3144400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Perficient by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 59,102 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,765,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 238,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

