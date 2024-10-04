Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.18.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

